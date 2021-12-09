Instagram to offer feed in chronological order again

Instagram which is owned by Meta, stopped showing posts in its feed in chronological order about five years ago and now it is going to offer this option again.

The company has announced that it will be offering a new chronological feed option from next year that will let you see your friends and people you follow posts in the order they are posted in.

We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year! — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

This new feature will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2022, Instagram as not yet given a date on when it will be rolled out. This is a major change for Instagram which currently uses an algorithmic feed to show posts to people.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals