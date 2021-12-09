Geeky Gadgets

Instagram to offer feed in chronological order again

Instagram which is owned by Meta, stopped showing posts in its feed in chronological order about five years ago and now it is going to offer this option again.

The company has announced that it will be offering a new chronological feed option from next year that will let you see your friends and people you follow posts in the order they are posted in.

This new feature will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2022, Instagram as not yet given a date on when it will be rolled out. This is a major change for Instagram which currently uses an algorithmic feed to show posts to people.

