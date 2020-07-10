RE insect growing pods provides sustainable home grown protein

RE_ is the world’s first sustainable insect growing pod system, designed to provide users with a constant source of protein. The unique insect growing system has been designed to reduce your carbon footprint, allowing you to recycle your food waste and “rethink your relationship with food”. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how you can grow mealworms and benefit from their high protein content. Early bird pledges are available from £35 and fulfilment of pledges is expected to take place during November 2020.

“By 2050, a 70% increase in food production is required to meet demand for the rising global population. It is not an option for unsustainable livestock farming to make up the supply. Our planet is suffering. But intensive meat production continues to rise. It’s time to start a sustainable food revolution. “

“Mealworms go through four stages of development: egg, larva (mealworms), pupae, and adult beetle. The adult beetles mate, lay eggs and hatch. These eggs grow into larva, and then some of them will transform into pupae, which will become adult beetles. Mealworms are over 54% protein and they can be ground up or eaten whole, making them a great protein additive for savoury or sweet treats. From salad to smoothies to cookies!”

Source : Kickstarter

