Infinix Smart 8 smartphone gets official

Infinix has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display that comes with a HD+ resolution and also features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded by another 4GB of virtual RAM, the handset also comes with 128GB of included storage and it features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Infinix Smart 8 smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 10WE fast charging, the handset has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a secondary AI camera, there are no details on how many megapixels the secondary camera comes with.

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the handset will be available in a range of colors including Galaxy White, Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black, the handset is available in Nigeria for NGN 82,000 which is about $102.

Source Fonearena



