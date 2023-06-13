Infinix Note 30 VIP smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 30 VIP. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by an octa-core processor.

Powering the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 mobile processor and the handset also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Infinix Note 30 VIP smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 68W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, it also comes with a reverse charging feature as well.

The handset is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back. On the rear of the handset, there is a main 108-megapixel camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The Infinix Note 30 smartphone will retail for $299 and it will be available in a choice of two colours, these are Glacier Blue and Magic Black.

Source GSM Arena



