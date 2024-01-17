LIVA X3A and LIVA P500 H610 ADLN-I3 and H610H7-IM1 industrial PC motherboards

ECS Industrial Computer (ECSIPC) has unveiled its latest range of industrial PC motherboards, which are set to be showcased at the upcoming ISE 2024 event. These new offerings are specifically designed to enhance smart retail experiences and meet the demanding requirements of industrial computing, promising to bring a new level of efficiency and performance to these sectors.

At the forefront of ECSIPC’s new releases is the LIVA X3A Mini-PC, a compact yet powerful device that is perfect for smart retail applications. This mini-PC is equipped with an octa-core Rockchip processor that includes advanced Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores. This powerful combination allows the LIVA X3A to support up to four displays at once, making it an excellent choice for engaging digital signage and interactive self-service kiosks. With 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, the mini-PC is more than capable of handling complex tasks without a hitch. It also boasts a range of connectivity options, such as dual GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring that it can easily be integrated into any existing network infrastructure.

Industrial Computer

For those working in industrial settings where the computing demands are even greater, ECSIPC offers the LIVA P500 H610 Barebone System. This robust system is compatible with Intel’s latest 12th and 13th Generation Core Processors, including the powerful Core i9. It is built to accommodate substantial memory and storage needs and comes with dual Ethernet ports for dependable networking. The inclusion of a 16X PCI-Express slot means that additional hardware can be added to further enhance its capabilities. Additionally, the system features three M.2 slots, a variety of USB ports, and RS232/422/485 ports. It also includes a VESA mount, which simplifies the installation process.

ECSIPC has also introduced a new line of IPC motherboards that are optimized for smart retail applications. The ADLN-I3 (Mini-ITX) motherboard supports the Intel Alder Lake-N SoC and can be equipped with up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory. It offers multiple display outputs and a wide range of connectivity options to suit various needs. Another addition to the motherboard lineup is the H610H7-IM1 (Micro-ATX), which is compatible with Intel’s 12th and 13th Gen processors and supports up to 64 GB of memory. This motherboard is designed to provide ample expansion slots, multiple display and audio outputs, and comprehensive connectivity features, making it versatile enough to handle a broad array of applications.

The introduction of these new products by ECSIPC is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating solutions that are not only powerful but also versatile and efficient. With its presence at ISE 2024, ECSIPC is poised to set new standards in smart retail and industrial computing. These latest technologies are designed to meet the evolving needs of these dynamic industries, offering businesses the tools they need to stay ahead in a competitive market.

ECSIPC’s innovative approach to product development ensures that their solutions are tailored to the specific challenges faced by businesses in the smart retail and industrial sectors. By focusing on high-performance computing, versatile applications, and seamless connectivity, ECSIPC is addressing the critical requirements of modern enterprises. As the industry continues to evolve, ECSIPC’s commitment to innovation and adaptability positions them as a key player in the technology landscape, ready to equip businesses with the cutting-edge tools necessary for success.



