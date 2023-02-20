ROWBRO compact indoor rower

If you are searching for an indoor rowing machine that will not fill your apartment or home, you may be interested in the ROWBRO. A unique compact indoor rower that has been specifically designed to fit in every home and features German engineering. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 1,300 backers with still 25 days remaining.

Most indoor rowers can be bulky and heavy to move around, in comparison the ROWBRO can be used in almost any space and by anyone. (maximum user weight is 120kg/256 lbs, and maximum user height is 200cm/6.56in.) Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $321 or £273 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We partnered with German engineers to create a rowing machine with a silent resistance mechanism, that is sleek, lightweight, portable, and easily fits in your space. We eliminated the heavy steel frame from the equation to make ROWBRO lighter than traditional rowing machines. So, you get to experience powerful workouts without the heavyweight metal frame.”

Indoor rower

“You can set it up in any sturdy doorway using the pull-up bar as support or use the wall mount add-on. The width of the doorway can be between 65-90cm with the included standard size pull-up bar, or between 90-120cm with the XL pull-up bar add-on for wider doorways. ROWBRO wheels are similar to inline skate wheels, so they are safe for most flooring. They work best on hard flooring but they also work on carpets—just as a chair with wheels would. “

If the ROWBRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the ROWBRO indoor rower project review the promotional video below.

“Have a smaller space? You can take out ROWBRO when it’s time to work out and stow it when you’re done. You don’t need any fancy tools to set up the rower. The pull-up bar comes with a hex key for adjusting it in the doorway—and that’s it. ROWBRO is made for rowing novices and pros—the rower offers three levels of resistance for optimal rowing control—low, medium, and high.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the indoor rower, jump over to the official ROWBRO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





