Ikea Smart Blinds are now available online

The Ikea Smart Blinds are now available to buy online from the Ikea website in the US, the devices were previously only sold in its retail stores

There are a number of different sizes available and thy work with a Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Using the included remote control, you can adjust your blinds from the comfort of your bed. The block-out fabric blocks out all light from outside – perfect for bedrooms.

Pricing for the Ikea Smart Blinds starts at $129 for the 23×76 ¾model, the top model measures 48×76 ¾ ” and will set you back $179.00, you can find out more information over at Ikea ta the link below.



Source Ikea, Engadget



