IKEA Shortcut Buttons now available for €8

Following on from the announcement that IKEA smart blinds now support the Apple HomeKit home automation platform, IKEA has started rolling out its Tradfri Shortcut Buttons two stores according to the Tradfri and HomeKit subreddits. Priced at $8 or €8 depending on your location the IKEA Shortcut Buttons are currently listed on the Dutch IKEA store.

Start the day in the best way with a push of a button – have the shortcut button next to the bed to turn on the lights, roll up the blinds and play your favourite morning song to wake up to. Place the shortcut button by your front door, so when it’s time to leave you can turn off all lights in your home with just a push of the button.

Features of the IKEA Shortcut Buttons include :

– TRÅDFRI shortcut button allows you to create the right atmosphere at home for every occasion.

– Use the shortcut button to control lights, music and other IKEA Home smart products, all at once and in every room.

– With the shortcut button you can activate your different scenes without using your smartphone.

– You need TRÅDFRI gateway and the IKEA Home smart app to use the shortcut button.

– Connect TRÅDFRI shortcut button to your smartphone to be able to use just the button in order to activate any scene created in the IKEA Home smart app.

– In the IKEA Home smart app you can choose which scene that should be connected to a specific button.

– A scene can consist of several connected products that is combined in a group and set to act in a specific way when the scene is activated.

