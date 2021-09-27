iFixit takes apart the new iPhone 13 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro range of smartphones went on sale last week. Now the guys form iFixit have decided to take the iPhone 13 Pro apart.

There are four models in the range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the handset comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The new iPhone 13 Pro smartphone comes with a larger battery than the previous model, there are also some minor internal changes in the inside of the handset. There is now an L shaped battery inside the new iPhone.

Next, let’s take a look at the overall interior structure. iPhone 13 Pro looks much cleaner than iPhone 12 Pro because there is less printing on the battery surface. And there’s A15 on the motherboard.

The back cover of the iPhone 13 Pro looks the same as the iPhone 12 Pro. We assume that the refurbishment method is the same as the iPhone 12 Pro. In general, iPhone 13 Pro teardown is easier than its predecessor. Screen refurbishment and Face ID repair will become more difficult.

The team over at iFixit have not finished their tear down of the new iPhone 13, that will be coming in part two. That means that there is no repairability score for the device, so we do not know how easy it is to repair.

