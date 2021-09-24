Apple’s iPhone 13 smartphones launch worldwide

Apple has launched its new iPhone 13 smartphones worldwide, the handsets have gone on sale in a number of countries today.

There are four models in the range, the 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, prices for the handsets start at $699.

Apple Store locations, as well as Apple’s online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

The handsets are now available to buy in Apple retail stores, if you order one online you will have to wait until October to get the device. You can find out more details about Apple’s new range of iPhones over at their website at the link below.

