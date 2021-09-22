How good is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Camera (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with Apple’s highest end cameras to date and now we get to find out how the cameras compare to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The videos below from Mrwhosthesboss puts the two handsets side by side to test their cameras for both photos and videos, lets find out how the two devices compare.

As we can see from the video the new iPhone 13 Pro Max has had a range of camera upgrades over the iPhone 12, which means that it is considerably better than the previous device.

It is interesting to see how the two handsets compare, considering the differences in the cameras. The main camera on the iPhone is a 12 megapixel camera, the main one on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a 108 megapixel camera.

Samsung will be launching their new Galaxy S22 rnage of smartphones some time in the first quarter of 2022. These handsets are expected to come with a range of camera upgrades. It will be interesting to see how they perform against the iPhone.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of handsets will be available to buy this Friday the 24th of September, pricing for the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

