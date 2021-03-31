Orbitkey ID card holder offers a durable and sleek card carry solution (final hours)



If you are searching for a durable yet easy-to-use ID cardholder, the Orbitkey recently launched via Kickstarter might be worth more investigation. The Orbitkey crowdfunding project has already raised over $140,000 thanks to over 2,400 backers with still 40 days remaining.

Orbitkey has already successfully launched five previous Kickstarter campaigns and has now created a versatile ID card holder that can be either be clipped to your belt or worn around your neck depending on your preference. The retractable cord allows you to quickly and easily swipe your card when required but also keep your identity private if needed.



Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $36 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Orbitkey campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Orbitkey ID card holder project review the promotional video below.

“Perhaps you’re already going back to working and collaborating in the office, or like many of us, you’re hoping that will be a reality soon. (Fingers crossed for 2021!) Either way, when we return to those days of daily commutes and takeaway coffees, we can’t underestimate the convenience a card holder can bring to our day to day. But most solutions don’t work well and often don’t last very long. Introducing the Orbitkey ID Card Holder System – a durable and sleek card carry solution with an innovative privacy feature to help you move effortlessly through your day. Available in 2 colours (Black and Stone) and 2 models to suit any style and preference.”

“The unique swivel belt hook allows the retractor to rotate in the direction you pull the Card Holder in – minimising wear on the retractor cord and creating a truly seamless interaction. Our custom-made retractor is also more durable and silent compared to standard retractors – made from high-quality materials and built to last for years to come.”

“If you’re leaving the office and want to hide your ID, simply pull down and flip your card around. The built-in privacy feature ensures that the Card Holder doesn’t flip back around, so your personal details remain personal.The ID Card Holder has space for an additional non-RFID card for quick and convenient access – perfect for a business or coffee loyalty card.”

