Iceberry Raspberry Pi 4 case $22

Raspberry Pi 4 case
Raspberry Pi owners searching for a new Raspberry Pi 4 case, might be interested in a new fan equipped cooling solution from GELID aptly named the Iceberry case. The Inceberry case is equipped with an optimized Heatsink-Fan Module boasting the high-airflow 50 mm fan and the slim aluminium heatsink with enlarged footprint that spreads across the surface area of the Raspberry Pi 4 PCB to improve heat dissipation. The Iceberry case conforms to RoHS and WEEE and comes with a 2 year warranty for just $22 or €20.

– Ultimate Cooling Performance
– Slim Aluminum Case
– Integrated Fan-Heatsink
– Low Noise Operation
– Seamless Installation
– Overclocking Support

“The specially crafted aluminium case goes to reducing temperatures and accommodates convenient housing for Raspberry Pi 4. The pre-cut GP-Extreme thermal pads cover the heat-generating components – SoC and RAM Memory IC – and tailor a highly efficient thermal interface to transfer heat to the Heatsink-Fan Module. The aluminium case also carries side vents to enhance airflow. All the I/O ports and slots such as USB-C power port, micro-HDMI ports, audio port, USB ports, display slot, and others are easily accessible. Additionally, microSD card access and camera cable passthrough are also provided.”

Raspberry Pi 4 case

“ICEBERRY brings an ultimate cooling solution to the table. It is crafted to fit the Raspberry Pi 4 microcomputer perfectly and helps maintain temperatures within the normal range under any workload or use-case scenario. You can even overclock and raise performance of your Raspberry Pi 4 higher!”, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

Source : GELID : TPU

