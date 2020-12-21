Iceberry Raspberry Pi 4 case $22



Raspberry Pi owners searching for a new Raspberry Pi 4 case, might be interested in a new fan equipped cooling solution from GELID aptly named the Iceberry case. The Inceberry case is equipped with an optimized Heatsink-Fan Module boasting the high-airflow 50 mm fan and the slim aluminium heatsink with enlarged footprint that spreads across the surface area of the Raspberry Pi 4 PCB to improve heat dissipation. The Iceberry case conforms to RoHS and WEEE and comes with a 2 year warranty for just $22 or €20.

– Ultimate Cooling Performance

– Slim Aluminum Case

– Integrated Fan-Heatsink

– Low Noise Operation

– Seamless Installation

– Overclocking Support

“The specially crafted aluminium case goes to reducing temperatures and accommodates convenient housing for Raspberry Pi 4. The pre-cut GP-Extreme thermal pads cover the heat-generating components – SoC and RAM Memory IC – and tailor a highly efficient thermal interface to transfer heat to the Heatsink-Fan Module. The aluminium case also carries side vents to enhance airflow. All the I/O ports and slots such as USB-C power port, micro-HDMI ports, audio port, USB ports, display slot, and others are easily accessible. Additionally, microSD card access and camera cable passthrough are also provided.”

“ICEBERRY brings an ultimate cooling solution to the table. It is crafted to fit the Raspberry Pi 4 microcomputer perfectly and helps maintain temperatures within the normal range under any workload or use-case scenario. You can even overclock and raise performance of your Raspberry Pi 4 higher!”, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

Source : GELID : TPU

