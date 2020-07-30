Hyundai shares new 2021 Veloster N details

Hyundai has announced new details of the 2021 Veloster N sports car. We already knew that the vehicle would offer an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The transmission will feature steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Hyundai also confirms that the car features N Track Sense Shift with Launch Control.

The car will also come standard with new N Light-Sport Seats with illuminated N Logos. The seats feature performance side bolsters and are 4.4-pounds lighter than standard seats. The Performance Package equipment is now standard on the Veloster N, and the vehicle gets a new standard eight-inch display audio system.

Hyundai also added new standard driver assistance features, including Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Warning, and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning. Starting in November, a new white color will place the Chalk White exterior color. Hyundai also points out that all non-N 2021 Veloster models stay the same.

