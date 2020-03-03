Hyundai Prophecy concept EV unveiled

Hyundai have unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the Hyundai Prophecy and the car comes with an interesting design.

The new Hyundai Prophecy looks very impressive from the photos and it features a sporty design and features.

The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Prophecy electric vehicle over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

