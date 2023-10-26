Hyundai IONIQ 5 N EV costs £65,000 in the UK

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N EV was made official back in July, this is the performance version of the IONIQ 5, and the car comes with an impressive 641 horsepower or 650 PS now we have details on how much the car costs in the UK,.

Pricing for the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N starts at £65,000 on the road, the car also comes with 770 Nm of torque and it has also had a range of other performance upgrades as well as the additional power.

Elevating itself from the standard IONIQ 5, this beauty is not just about looks; it’s loaded with technical prowess. Imagine harnessing a powertrain that’s been meticulously tweaked for top-notch performance in power delivery, efficient battery cooling, and responsive braking.

Feel the thrill as the IONIQ 5 N’s electric motors rev up to a whopping 21,000 RPM. In everyday scenarios, it delivers a robust 609PS. But for those moments when you crave that extra push, activate the N Grin Boost (NGB) and watch the power surge to 650 PS, ensuring breathtaking acceleration for those adrenaline-packed 10 seconds. And for those who enjoy the race track vibes, the N Launch Control is your best buddy, offering three traction levels to ensure you get off the mark like a pro.

But that’s not all; the IONIQ 5 N is as smart as it is powerful. It’s been engineered to manage heat effectively, ensuring your ride’s performance remains top-tier. Thanks to its advanced battery thermal management system, which includes dedicated radiators for both the battery and motor, along with a revamped motor oil cooler and battery chiller, you can be assured of optimized performance.

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N electric vehicle over at Hyundai at the link below, the car will come in a choice of 9 different colors, including a matte finish which is coming later on.

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals