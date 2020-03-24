HyperX ChargePlay Clutch smartphone gaming grips

Smartphone gamers looking for more precise control and extra grip when playing mobile games, may be interested in the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch judging system and gaming grips. The device charges any Qi wireless enabled smart youphone, so you won’t have to worry about cable types and connections, allowing gamers to charge while playing without the need for wires.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Play comfortably and play more with the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for mobile. The textured grips provide a better hold and expands to fit various phone sizes. Its detachable battery pack attaches magnetically and can charge wirelessly or via USB. With Qi Certified wireless charging, you can keep your phone powered up while you play without the need for wires.”

Features of the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch gaming grips include :

– Comfortable controller grips for mobile

– Qi Certified wireless charger. Optional wired USB charging available.

– 3,000mAh detachable battery pack

– Adjusts to fit a variety of phones – fits phone lengths of 129mm to 172mm

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals