Hypershell exoskeleton can offset 30kg of weight

If you are looking for an easy way to help you with those extra long walks, adventures or mountains you might be interested in the Hypershell exoskeleton frame which has been launched by Kickstarter this month. Weighing just 1.8 kg and capable of offsetting 30kg over a range of 25km. Featuring nine different modes and the adaptive co-pilot the Hypershell exoskeleton has been specifically designed to provide extra assistance and is capable of providing up to 10 kg of push horizontally.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $299 or £253 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve all experienced exhaustion and helplessness, dragging heavy pieces of equipment, walking tens of thousands of steps, falling behind on a gorgeous track, and ending up destroying the mood and the plan; we got used to limited freedom and hitting the paved road just like everyone else did. Deep inside, we yearn to get rid of the natural limitations, walk deeper into the forest, climb higher mountains, and challenge the unprecedented speed limits.”

Hypershell exoskeleton

“Equipped with Hypershell Omega, you can go further, climb higher mountains, run faster, and carry more along the way, or simply walk with less effort. Say goodbye to sore legs after shopping, visiting museums, theme parks, and exhibitions. From a mountainous trek to a day at the museum, Hypershell provides power and strength to those who need it, when they need it.”

With the assumption that the Hypershell crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Hypershell exoskeleton project observe the promotional video below.

“For travelers and backpackers, Hypershell can be your power bank of endurance. Recede fatigue, expand your radius and freedom, travel through jungles, deserts, and snowy mountains, and explore the untouched depths of nature. For professionals such as photographers, Hypershell can multiply your productivity. It makes your work easier by offsetting your pack weight, helping you go further, stay longer onsite, and take the closest shot.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the exoskeleton, jump over to the official Hypershell crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





