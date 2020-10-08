TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 8-Bay RAID network storage $1,600

TerraMaster how is this week introduced an 8 bay network storage solution equipped with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, enclosed in a 9 million casing equipped with 90 mm integrated temperature controlled smart fans. The D8 Thunderbolt 3 can operate with RAID 0, 1, 5, 50and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes. Check out the video below to learn more about the smaller TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3 NAS.

“TerraMaster’s 8-bay D8 Thunderbolt™ 3 is compatible with 3.5″ SATA disks and 2.5″ SSDs, allowing professionals to capitalise on a total storage capacity of up to 128TB. As a result, you can be assured the device gives you the tools you need to overcome any storage challenge.”

“Drawing on a pair of Thunderbolt 3 interfaces (40 Gbps) and a hardware RAID controller, the D8 Thunderbolt™ 3 can operate at transfer speeds of 1200 MB/s under a 7200 RPM high-speed hard disk and RAID 0 array mode. Under RAID 5, the device can achieve a speed of 1100 MB/s.”

Both Apple and Intel have certified the D8 Thunderbolt 3’s design and performance, ensuring the device’s consistent performance and reliability.

Source : Terramaster

