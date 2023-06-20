HUGO x Urbanista headphones unveiled

Urbanista has announced that it has teamed up with fashion designer Hugo Boss for a new pair of headphones, the HUGO x Urbanista headphones and they come with a black and ready colorway.

The new HUGO x Urbanista headphones are limited edition headphones and they will cost $249 in the USA, £209 in the UK and €239 in Europe, you can see more details about them below.

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden, out of love for cities and urban life, and is renowned for producing products rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion, and urban culture.

The HUGO x Urbanista collaboration combines HUGO’s streetwear-inspired flair with Urbanista’s understated Scandinavian design aesthetic, coming together in an exclusive, limited-edition pair of headphones. These audio accessories are truly a one-of-a-kind style statement, with their unique two-tone colorway taking inspiration from HUGO’s iconic collections.

Urbanista Los Angeles was first launched in August 2021, as the world’s first self-charging wireless headphones, powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material. Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime. Since 2021, the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones have been awarded with numerous design awards, including the renowned Red Dot Best of the Best 2022 Award and iF Design Award 2022, among many others.

The HUGO x Urbanista limited edition headphones will be compatible with the Urbanista mobile companion app. The mobile app allows you to customize features and personalize the way you use and experience your audio. The app has a live-charging view for following the headphones’ battery gain and drain status. You can also switch between different sound modes with ease, create personal settings to your headphones’ controls, and six unique EQ settings.

You can find out more information about the new limited edition HUGO x Urbanista headphones over at Urbanista at the link below, the headphone are now available to order.

Source Urbanista



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals