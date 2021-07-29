Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones get official

The new Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones are now official and the P50 Pro feature a 6.6 inch Curved OLED display with a FullHD+ resolution of 2700 x 1225 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard P50 comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1225 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both handset comes with a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, the P50 pro also comes with a 40 megapixel black and white camera. There is also a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The two devices comes with a 13 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls. The Pro model comes with two processor options, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000 processor. The P50 comes with the Snapdragon 888.

The Huawei P50 comes with 8GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB, there is also a microSD card slot. The Pro model comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For batteries the P50 comes with a 4100 mAh battery and the Pro has a slightly larger battery at 4360 mAh and they both come with 66W charging.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones will retail for, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

