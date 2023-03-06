Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition smartphone unveiled

Huawei is launching a new version of their Nova 10 smartphone, the Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition and the handset will launch in China.

The new Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM. The device will have a choice of two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and it will feature a range of cameras.

There will be a four-camera setup on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device, the rear cameras will include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The device will also come with a 4000 mAh battery and it will feature 66W fast charging that can charge the handset to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

The Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition will come with Harmony OS 2.0 and the handset will be available in two colors, Midnight Black and Crystal Blue, pricing will start at CNY 1,6,99 which is about $246.

Source GSM Arena





