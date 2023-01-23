Huawei P60 Pro specifications revealed

Some specifications have been leaked on a new smartphone from Huawei, the Huawei P60 Pro. The handset will come with a 6.6-inch OLED display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

The display will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the device will be powered by the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The handset will come with a range of RAM and storage options, as yet we do not have details on the exact RAM and storage configurations.

The new Huawei P60 Pro smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and it will also come with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device will have a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the handset.

On the rear of the device, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new P60 Pro will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and it will feature Harmony OS 3.0 which is based on Android 12. As yet we do not have any details on when the handset will go on sale and how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit: Tech Spurt





