Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone gets benchmarked

A new Huawei smartphone has recently been benchmarked, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the handset comes with the model number NOH-NX9.

The handset is listed on the Geekbench benchmarks with the above model number and it is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor.

It is also listed with with Android 10 and 8GB of RAM, plus it has a Mali-G78 GPU, those are the only details we know about the handset so far.

Huawei are holding a press event on the 22nd of October where they are expected to make their new Huawei Mate Pro 40 smartphone official. As soon as we get some more details on the device, including a full list of specifications and some photos of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals