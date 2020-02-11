Huawei Mate 30 Pro headed to the UK for £899

The Huawei Mate 30 pro is coming to the UK and the handset will be available through the Carphone Warehouse and it will retail for £899.

If you pre-order the device you will also get a free 46mm Huawei Watch GT2 and its Freebuds 3 noise cancelling headphones.

The handset comes with a .53 inch display that has a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels and it is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM.

For storage the device comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB and it features a 4500 mAh battery. The handset also has a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 3D TOF camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup which include two 40 megapixel cameras one 8 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

You can register your interest for the handset over at the Carphone Warehouse and you will be notified when it is available to pre-order.

Source Pocket Lint

