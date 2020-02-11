Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Huawei Mate 30 Pro headed to the UK for £899

By

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The Huawei Mate 30 pro is coming to the UK and the handset will be available through the Carphone Warehouse and it will retail for £899.

If you pre-order the device you will also get a free 46mm Huawei Watch GT2 and its Freebuds 3 noise cancelling headphones.

The handset comes with a .53 inch display that has a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels and it is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM.

For storage the device comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB and it features a 4500 mAh battery. The handset also has a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 3D TOF camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup which include two 40 megapixel cameras one 8 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

You can register your interest for the handset over at the Carphone Warehouse and you will be notified when it is available to pre-order.

Source Pocket Lint

 

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals