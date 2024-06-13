HTC U24 Pro Android Smartphone Gets Official

The latest entrant in HTC’s smartphone lineup, the HTC U24 Pro, is officially here, promising a mix of powerful performance and elegant design. Whether you’re an avid mobile gamer, a photography enthusiast, or a multitasking pro, this device seems tailored to meet a variety of needs with its top-tier specs and features.

Display and Design

At first glance, the HTC U24 Pro captivates with its 6.8-inch OLED display. Offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels, this screen promises vibrant colors and sharp details. The 20:9 aspect ratio provides a cinematic viewing experience, whether you’re watching videos or browsing social media.

The screen also supports a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, ensuring smoother scrolling and better responsiveness during fast-paced gaming sessions. To safeguard against scratches and accidental drops, HTC has reinforced the display with Gorilla® Glass. For notifications, there’s a handy 2-color LED indicator, making it easier to catch alerts at a glance.

Key Display Features:

6.8-inch OLED, Full HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels)

120 Hz variable refresh rate

Gorilla® Glass protection

2-color notification LED

Dimensions and Build

Measuring 167.1 x 74.9 x 8.98 mm and weighing 198.7 grams, the HTC U24 Pro strikes a balance between a substantial presence and comfortable handling. It’s designed to sit comfortably in your hand while delivering a robust feel, perfect for those who prefer a phone with a bit of heft.

Dimensions and Weight:

Size: 167.1 x 74.9 x 8.98 mm

Weight: 198.7 grams

Performance and Platform

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HTC U24 Pro runs on Android™ 14, providing a seamless and responsive user experience. The device is engineered to handle demanding applications, multitasking, and high-performance gaming with ease.

Performance Highlights:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3

Android™ 14

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera system of the HTC U24 Pro. The rear camera array includes a 50 MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This setup is designed to deliver high-quality shots in various conditions, from ultra-wide landscapes to detailed zoomed images.

Rear Camera Features:

50 MP main (OIS)

8 MP ultra-wide

50 MP telephoto (2x optical zoom)

4K video recording with OIS

AI scene detection, Auto HDR, Pro mode (RAW), Night mode, and more

The front-facing camera doesn’t lag behind, featuring a 50 MP sensor with Auto-HDR, autofocus, and various AI-enhanced modes such as real-time portrait and beauty mode, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Front Camera Features:

50 MP with Auto-HDR

Autofocus

Real-time portrait mode

Memory and Storage

When it comes to memory, the HTC U24 Pro packs 12 GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring fluid multitasking and fast app launches. Storage won’t be a concern with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, expandable via MicroSD™ up to SDXC, offering ample space for all your files, photos, and applications.

Memory Specs:

RAM: 12 GB (DDR5)

ROM: 256 GB (UFS 3.1)

Expandable memory: MicroSD™ (up to SDXC)

Connectivity and Sensors

The device supports dual nano SIM cards with a SIM card manager for easy mobile data management. It offers comprehensive network compatibility, covering 2G to 5G, making it adaptable to various global networks.

Connectivity:

Dual nano SIM, Dual standby

Wide range of supported network bands (2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G NR)

USB 3.0 Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack

For wireless connectivity, the HTC U24 Pro includes NFC, Bluetooth™ 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring robust and flexible options for all your wireless needs.

Sensors:

Internal GPS with Glonass, A-GPS, Galileo, Beidou

Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, G-sensor/accelerometer, Compass, Gyro sensor, Fingerprint sensor

Battery and Charging

The HTC U24 Pro comes equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery, designed to provide substantial use throughout the day. It supports fast charging technologies like Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4.0, up to 60 W, ensuring that you can quickly top up your battery. Additionally, wireless charging up to 15 W and reverse wireless charging (Qi compatible) at 5 W are supported for added convenience.

Battery Features:

Capacity: 4,600 mAh

Power Delivery 3.0 & Quick Charge 4.0 (up to 60 W)

Wireless charging: 15 W

Reverse wireless charging: 5 W

HD video playback: up to 12.5 hours

Internet use over Wi-Fi: up to 10.9 hours

With an IP67 rating, the HTC U24 Pro is splash and dust-resistant, providing extra peace of mind for everyday use. It supports a wide array of audio and video formats, making it a versatile device for media consumption and creation.

The HTC U24 Pro is a compelling smartphone option, blending advanced technology with thoughtful design. Whether you’re capturing stunning photos, enjoying high-definition content, or staying connected on the go, this device is engineered to deliver a premium experience across the board. The handset will come in one color, Space Navy and it will retail for £469.00 in the UK.

Source HTC



