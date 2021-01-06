HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

It looks like HTC is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, the device recently leaked and we also have some of its specifications as well as photos.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G comes with the model number 2AQAG100 and it will apparently come with Android 10.

The handset is expected to feature an IPS LCD display, the exact size is not known as yet and it will feature a quad camera setup on the back.

The main camera on the rear will have a 48 megapixel sensor, there are no details on the other three cameras on the device as yet.

Those are the only details we have on the new Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone, as soon as we get some more information on the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Slashleaks, GSM Arena

