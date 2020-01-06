HP Envy 32 AiO PC launched, can wirelessly charge your smartphone

HP has announced the launch of a new all in one PC, the HP Envy 32 AiO and it comes with the ability to wirelessly charge your smartphone.

The HP Envy 32 AiO comes with a 32 inch display and it comes with the latest Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of RAM.

See creations come to life on the new ENVY 32 AiO, with up to 65W 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors15, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1 TB SSD16 or dual storage options to power through photo and video projects effortlessly. The ENVY 32 AiO is the first all-in-one to join NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program. Purpose-built for today’s creators, RTX Studio is capable of powering over 40 of the world’s top creative and design applications with RTX accelerated ray tracing and AI-assist to speed up tedious task and high-resolution video editing in real-time.

From the beautiful edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth, the ENVY 32 AiO features thoughtful design touches that are integrated into a premium look and feel. With easy access to ports, built-in wireless charging, and a multi-device keyboard to switch from one device to another with a press of a button, everything you need is at your fingertips.

You can find our more details about the new HP Envy 32 AiO PC over at HP at the link below, it is now available to buy with prices starting at $1,599.99.

Source HP

