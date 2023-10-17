How to use Android 14’s new enterprise features

Android 14 introduces a number of new features that are specifically designed for enterprise users. These features can help organizations to improve the security, compliance, and productivity of their Android devices.

Enhanced security features

Android 14 includes a number of new security features that can help to protect enterprise devices from unauthorized access and malware. These features include:

Six-digit PIN unlock : Android 14 now requires a six-digit PIN by default for unlocking devices. This makes it more difficult for attackers to crack the PIN and gain access to the device.

: Android 14 now requires a six-digit PIN by default for unlocking devices. This makes it more difficult for attackers to crack the PIN and gain access to the device. Managed ultra-wideband (UWB): Android 14 introduces support for managed UWB. This means that organizations can now control how UWB is used on their devices. For example, they can prevent UWB from being used for peer-to-peer communication or for sharing files with other devices.

Security policies for credential managers: Android 14 allows organizations to set security policies for credential managers. This means that they can control how credential managers are used on their devices, such as which apps are allowed to access them and how they are authenticated.

Protect devices with 2G connectivity controls: Android 14 allows organizations to disable 2G connectivity on their devices. This can help to protect devices from vulnerabilities that exist in older 2G networks.

Improved cross-profile experiences

Android 14 also includes a number of new features that improve the cross-profile experience for enterprise users. These features include:

Discoverable Work Profile settings : Android 14 makes it easier for users to find and configure their Work Profile settings. These settings are now accessible from the main Settings app.

: Android 14 makes it easier for users to find and configure their Work Profile settings. These settings are now accessible from the main Settings app. In-app profile switching for Google apps : In Android 14, users can now easily switch between their Work and personal profiles in Google apps by swiping sideways on their profile picture. This is particularly useful for apps like Google Calendar to quickly check meeting schedules on the go.

: In Android 14, users can now easily switch between their Work and personal profiles in Google apps by swiping sideways on their profile picture. This is particularly useful for apps like Google Calendar to quickly check meeting schedules on the go. Partial screen share: Android 14 introduces support for partial screen share. This means that users can now share a specific region of their screen with other apps or users, without sharing the entire screen. This is useful for enterprise users who need to share sensitive information, such as customer data or financial information.

Other new enterprise features

In addition to the features listed above, Android 14 also includes a number of other new enterprise features, such as:

Save screenshots to Work Profile : Android 14 allows users to save screenshots to their Work Profile, even if they are currently using their personal profile. This is useful for enterprise users who need to save screenshots of work-related information for later reference.

: Android 14 allows users to save screenshots to their Work Profile, even if they are currently using their personal profile. This is useful for enterprise users who need to save screenshots of work-related information for later reference. Android TV device management: Android 14 introduces support for Android TV device management. This means that organizations can now manage their

Android TV devices use the same tools that they use to manage their Android smartphones and tablets.

How to use Android 14’s new enterprise features

To use Android 14’s new enterprise features, organizations will need to deploy Android 14 to their devices and configure the appropriate settings. For example, to enable six-digit PIN unlock, organizations will need to set the requireStrongAuth policy to true.

To learn more about how to use Android 14’s new enterprise features, organizations should visit the Android Enterprise documentation.

Here are a few tips for using Android 14’s new enterprise features:

Use a six-digit PIN to unlock your device. This will make it more difficult for attackers to crack the PIN and gain access to your device.

Enable managed UWB. This will give you control over how UWB is used on your device.

Set security policies for credential managers. This will help to protect your credentials from unauthorized access.

Disable 2G connectivity. This can help to protect your device from vulnerabilities that exist in older 2G networks.

Explore the new cross-profile features. These features can make it easier to manage your work and personal profiles on the same device.

Configure the other new enterprise features that are relevant to your organization.

By following these tips, you can use Android 14’s new enterprise features to improve the security, compliance, and productivity of your Android devices. You can find out more information about all of the new Android Enterprise features over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Samuel Angor



