How to stop your iPhone tracking your location

A significant number of applications installed on your iPhone may utilize location tracking services to provide you with tailored experiences or enhance their functionality. In this comprehensive article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to disable location tracking on your device, ensuring your privacy and control over your personal information.

Apple’s iPhone comes with some great privacy feature that gives you more control over your information and your privacy. You can change these and select which features you want to use and which you do not.

It is possible to turn off the iPhone location tracking for individual apps and also on your device completely, if you decide to turn it off completely then some features may not work on your iPhone.

How to turn off location tracking completely?

If you want to turn off location tracking on your iPhone completely then this can be done from the settings menu on your handset.

What you need to do is open the Settings app on your iPhone and then scroll down to Privacy, then select Location Services and you will then see a toggle switch next to Location Services. This is on and green by default, slide the toggle to the left, and Location Services will be turned off.

Location Services are now turned off on your iPhone, with the exception of when you use the Find My app on your device. If you use this app then Location Services will be temporarily restored, this will also be the case if you enable Lost Mode on your iPhone.

How to turn off location services for individual apps

If you want to choose which of your apps can use your locations rather than turning off the feature completely, then this can be done for each individual app. This is probably the best option of the two for you to choose, as it will only affect that app and not all location services on your device.

To do this on your iPhone go to Settings and then Privacy, now select Location Services, and scroll down to the bottom where all the apps are listed.

Select the application you want and then choose one of the options available, you can choose from Never and your location will never be used with that app.

Another option is Ask Next Time Or When I Share, this will ask you next time that the app wants to use your location. You can also select While Using the App or Always as options for sharing your location in the app.

Those are the main options available to turn off location tracking on the iPhone, personally, I normally turn this feature off for individual apps. The majority of apps really do not need your location, it is only certain apps that need this information.

Turning the feature off for individual apps gives you more control over your privacy and then the apps that need this feature still have access to it. If you turn it off completely then no apps can use your location. You can find out more details about these features on the iPhone over at Apple’s website.

This guide was written using iOS 16.4.1 which is the current version of Apple’s iOS at the time of writing. We hope that you find this guide useful, Should you have any inquiries or concerns regarding location services on your iPhone, please do not hesitate to drop a comment in the section below.

Image Credit: CardMapr.nl



