How to Lock iPhone Apps in iOS 18

Apple’s iOS 18 update brings an innovative feature to iPhone users: the ability to lock individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID. This new functionality adds an extra layer of security and privacy to your device, ensuring that only you can access your sensitive apps, even if your phone falls into the wrong hands. The video below shows us how to lock apps on your iPhone with the new iOS 18 software.

Activating App Lock

To lock an app, simply follow these steps:

Long press the app icon on your home screen

From the menu that appears, select ‘Require Face ID or Touch ID’

Confirm your selection to enable the app lock feature

Once activated, the chosen app will require biometric authentication every time you attempt to open it. This means that even if someone else has access to your unlocked iPhone, they won’t be able to open your locked apps without your unique Face ID or Touch ID.

Using Locked Apps

When you try to open a locked app, your iPhone will prompt you to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID. Simply look at your phone or place your finger on the Touch ID sensor to unlock the app. Once unlocked, the app will function normally, with no restrictions or limitations. The app lock feature seamlessly integrates with your daily app usage, providing an added layer of security without compromising functionality.

Deactivating App Lock

If you decide that you no longer need to keep an app locked, you can easily disable the feature:

Long press the app icon on your home screen

From the menu, select ‘Don’t Require Face ID’

Confirm your choice to disable the app lock

After deactivating the app lock, the app will revert to its original state, allowing anyone with access to your unlocked iPhone to open it without biometric authentication.

Hiding Apps from View

In addition to locking apps, iOS 18 introduces the option to hide apps from your home screen. This feature is particularly useful if you want to keep certain apps out of sight for privacy reasons or to declutter your home screen. To hide an app:

Long press the app icon

Select ‘Hide App’ from the menu

The hidden app will be removed from your home screen but will still be accessible through the App Library. This allows you to maintain easy access to the app while keeping it hidden from prying eyes.

Maximizing iOS 18 Features

To further explore the capabilities of iOS 18 and learn more tips and tricks, consider downloading the ebook “100 Quick Tips for iOS 18”. This comprehensive guide will help you make the most of your iPhone’s features and functionalities, ensuring that you get the best possible experience from your device.

By taking advantage of the new app lock and hide features in iOS 18, you can significantly boost the security and privacy of your iPhone. Whether you choose to lock your apps with Face ID or Touch ID, or hide them from your home screen, these tools provide a robust set of options for managing your app security and keeping your sensitive information safe from unauthorized access.

Source & Image Credit: Jacob’s Quick Tips



