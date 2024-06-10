How to Free Up iCloud Storage Without Deleting Photos

Apple’s iCloud is a convenient way to store and sync your data across all your Apple devices, but it’s easy to run out of storage space, especially if you have a lot of photos. If you’re running low on iCloud storage, you don’t have to resort to deleting your precious memories. Here are some effective methods to free up iCloud storage on your iPhone without sacrificing your photos. The video below from ikReviews explains how we can free up storage on iCloud without deleting photos.

Manage Your App Data

One of the first steps in freeing up iCloud storage is to manage your app data. Some apps, particularly games and social media apps, can store large amounts of data in iCloud. To optimize your storage usage, follow these steps:

Identify apps that consume significant iCloud storage.

Disable iCloud storage for apps that don’t need it by going to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups . Select your device and turn off the apps you don’t need to back up.

. Select your device and turn off the apps you don’t need to back up. Remove data from apps that no longer need to be stored in iCloud by deleting the app data directly from the iCloud settings.

Declutter Your Messages

Messages, especially those with large attachments, can take up a lot of space in iCloud. To manage this, review your conversations and delete large attachments that you no longer need. Here’s how:

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Messages .

. Here, you can see a breakdown of your messages and attachments.

Delete the attachments you no longer need to free up space.

This method helps you save space without losing important text messages.

Manage Your Mail Attachments

Email attachments can also consume a significant amount of iCloud storage. To manage this, delete unnecessary email attachments directly from the Mail app. Open the Mail app, find emails with large attachments, and delete them. You can also adjust your settings to prevent large attachments from being downloaded automatically:

Go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > [Your Email Account] > Advanced .

. Adjust the settings to prevent large attachments from being downloaded automatically.

Optimize Your iCloud Drive

Managing your iCloud Drive is another effective way to free up space. Delete files that you no longer need by going to the Files app, selecting iCloud Drive, and removing unnecessary files. Additionally, change Safari download settings to save files locally instead of in iCloud:

Go to Settings > Safari > Downloads .

. Select “On My iPhone” to ensure downloads are saved on your device rather than in iCloud.

Manage Your Backups

Backups can take up a lot of space in iCloud. To optimize this, selectively choose which app data to back up:

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups .

. Select your device and turn off backups for apps that don’t need it.

Consider backing up your iPhone to a computer instead of iCloud to save space. You can do this by connecting your iPhone to a computer and using iTunes or Finder to create a backup.

Delete old device backups that are no longer needed by going to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups and removing outdated backups.

Stay on Top of Your Storage

To ensure optimal use of your iCloud space, regularly review and manage your storage settings. This includes periodically checking which apps and data are using the most storage and making adjustments as needed. By following these steps and staying proactive about your iCloud storage management, you can effectively free up space without having to delete your cherished photos.

Implementing these strategies will help you optimize your iCloud storage, ensuring you have enough space for the data that truly matters to you. With a little bit of regular maintenance, you can keep your iCloud storage under control and your photos safe and accessible.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



