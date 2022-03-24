How to factory reset your iPhone or iPad

There are times when you may need to factory reset an iPhone or iPad and erase the device, this guide is designed to help you through the process of returning your iPhone or iPad to its original state.

If you want to return your iPhone or iPad to its original settings then you can factory reset the device. It is recommended that you take a backup of your device before you perform a reset.

There are several ways that you can factory reset your iPhone, you can completely reset the device. You can also reset individual settings like Network Settings, the keyboard and dictionary, the Home Screen layout, and your location and privacy settings. You can also completely erase everything from your iPhone

How do I return my iPhone to factory settings?

Once you have performed a backup of your device and signed out of iTunes and the App Store and the Find My app you can then perform a reset. You must sign out of your iTunes account and your App Store account before you perform the next step in your iPhone.

Go to Settings on your iPhone and then General and then Reset, there are many different options to choose from, these are explained below.

Reset All Setting

This will remove all of the settings from your device but not your data, this includes things like network settings, privacy settings, location settings, and more. So basically you are returning the device to the same settings when you got it, but keeping your data intact. You can then change the various settings to the ones you want.

Reset Network Settings

This option will remove your network and carrier settings from your device, it will not remove your data, you may want to do this if you are moving to a new carrier. It will also remove any VPN settings you have in place.

This can also be a useful option if you are having issues with your carrier on your device as it may help to remove some of the settings that could be causing the issue. If you are having an issue with your carrier, it is worth contacting them first to see if they can rectify the issue,

Reset Keyboard Dictionary

The Reset Keyboard Dictionary option will restore the dictionary to its original state, any words you have added to the dictionary will be removed. This is a straightforward way to reset your keyboard to its original state,

Reset Home Screen Layout

The reset Home Screen Layout will put all of the standard apps back in their original location on the Home Screen. You can then choose exactly where you would like to locate all of the apps on your device.

Reset Location and Privacy

This setting will remove all of your location and privacy settings and put them back to the factory default on your iPhone.

How do I erase everything from my iPhone?

This is different from performing a factory reset, this will remove everything from your device. It is a good idea to do this if you are giving your iPhone to someone else. They will want to set up the device as a c0mpetely new iPhone.

To erase your iPhone, you will first need to take a backup of your device, this can then be used to either restore the iPhone or to set up a new device.

If you intend to give the device to someone else then your should sign out of iTunes and your App Store accounts and turn off the Find My app before you factory reset your iPhone. It is important that you backup your iPhone before you do this as you will still have access to your data and be able to restore your iPhone if you need to.

To completely erase your iPhone you need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you will then be asked to enter your passcode, and click Erase Now.

You will be given the choice to either Back Up Then Erase or Erase Now, click the option you want and the process will be started. It will take a few minutes for the device to be completely erased. The iPhone can now be set up as a completely new iPhone.

We hope you find this guide helpful in performing a factory reset on your iPhone, if you have any questions please leave a comment below. You can find out some more details on how to reset your iPhone over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Tyler Lastovich

