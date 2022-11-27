How Bitcoin and Its Underlying Technology Affects the Hotel Industry

If you have been a keen follower of trends, you probably know about Bitcoin, its growth, and its impacts. Even with no experience, you can trade and become a successful Bitcoin trader by simply going to profit revolution and signing up for free. Within less than two decades, Bitcoin has become a trendy innovation. Millions of people and businesses are using Bitcoin today as a payment or a strategic digital asset for investment. The hotel industry has not lagged.

The hotel industry dramatically benefits from embracing Bitcoin and blockchain’s underlying technology. Bitcoin and blockchain present the much-needed change in the industry to survive and excel today. With growing competition, hotels that embrace Bitcoin are gaining a competitive edge and setting themselves up for sustained growth.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a buzzword today. But do you know what it means? Bitcoin is simply the most popular cryptocurrency today. It is a digital currency that provides an alternative to fiat currency. You can use Bitcoin to pay for our hotel accommodation, food, and other services. But this will only be possible in a hotel that accepts Bitcoin payments.

Bitcoin is a high-value asset. Although it was almost valueless during its launch, Bitcoin’s price has grown significantly. Despite price drops and crypto crashes, Bitcoin has generally maintained positive value growth. Today, Bitcoin’s value is around $20,750. The price reached $68,000 in November 2021.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain is the underlying Bitcoin technology. It refers to a distributed digital ledger. Blockchain supports peer-to-peer transactions, which is why Bitcoin is a widely accepted payment option. Blockchain is also decentralized, meaning it does not have intermediaries like government, commercial banks, and brokers.

Decentralization and the immutability of blockchain make it a more convenient platform for transacting. Every Bitcoin transaction is recorded permanently in the blockchain and cannot be deleted or changed. Moreover, blockchain provides anonymity to the users as it does not require identifying users with their names, addresses, or private details.

Effects on Hotel Industry

Bitcoin and blockchain can affect the hotel industry in two main ways. First, it will affect the industry by providing an alternative to conventional payment systems. Second, Bitcoin will provide an investment opportunity. Depending on how the industry players decide to embrace Bitcoin, they stand to gain a lot.

Bitcoin is a digital currency. It provides a convenient, cheaper, faster, and more secure way to purchase goods and services. Blockchain technology secures every Bitcoin transaction by validating and recording it permanently on the blockchain. And since there are no intermediaries, Bitcoin transactions are faster and cheaper.

Hotels that accept Bitcoin payment will benefit from a growing pool of affluent millennial customers that love crypto. But this cryptocurrency may not have catered to the increasing number of these users during its launch. The hotel industry can tap into this ever-increasing market to sustain future growth.

As a digital asset, the hotel industry can also use Bitcoin to create value. As noted earlier, the value of Bitcoin is generally on the increase. And this means that hotels that embrace Bitcoin today will likely benefit from it when the value keeps growing. For example, when a hotel accepts Bitcoin payments when the value of one Bitcoin is $20,000, and then the value shoots to $40,000 within two months, the hotel will have gained a 100% profit.

Conclusion

The hotel industry will continue to feel the effects of Bitcoin and blockchain. Overall, Bitcoin and blockchain will provide new opportunities for the industry and challenge some of the old traditions and practices.





