Horizon Forbidden West story trailer teases Aloy’s new adventure

PlayStation gamers looking forward to the imminent launch of the new Horizon Forbidden West game, will enjoy the new story trailer released by the development team. Ben McCaw Narrative Director at the Guerrilla games studio has also taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from Aloy’s new adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn release back in 2017, will officially launch next month and will be available to play exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on PlayStation 5 consoles from February 18, 2022. The single player action role-playing game is played from 1/3 person perspective and continues the story of Aloy, a young huntress of the Nora tribe, as she leads a band of companions on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects.

Forbidden West story trailer

“On her journey across these uncharted lands, Aloy encounters new and unfamilar regions ravaged by massive storms and deadly machines, and comes into conflict with an army of nomadic raiders who have managed to tame the machines for use as war mounts. She also discovers a vast array of environments and ecosystems, including lush valleys, dry deserts, snowy mountains, tropical beaches and ruined cities, both above and below the water.”

Source : Guerrilla Games

