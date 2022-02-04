Horizon Forbidden West release date set for February 18th

Floris Kooij Lead World Designer from game design studio Guerrilla Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the challenges, equipment, upgrades and gameplay you can expect from the new Horizon Forbidden West game. Launching later this month on February 18, 2022 Horizon Forbidden West is a PlayStation exclusive game and a sequel to the hugely popular Horizon Zero Dawn launched back in 2017.

Once again the latest game in the series features an open world setting in a post-apocalyptic western United States offering players a role-playing game played in third person perspective during which you once again control huntress Aloy. The new game continues the story started in the first as Aloy leads a band of companions on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects.

“The open world of Horizon Forbidden West is a true playground for players. An expansive world full of danger and adventure – and Aloy will need a lot of tools, weapons, and skills to survive what her enemies will throw at her. In this special short, find out more about how Aloy can thrive and strategize in an increasingly threatening world.”

