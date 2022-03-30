Honor X9 5G smartphone unveiled

Honor has added another new smartphone to its range, the latest device is the new Honor X9 5G. The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The Honor X9 5G comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, the handset comes with three options 6GB and 128GB of storage, 8GB and 128GB of storage, and 8GB and 256GB of storage.

The handset featured a 6.81 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1980 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the new X9 5G smartphone include Magic UI 4.2 and Google’s Android 11 OS, the handset also features a 4,800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device. The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls.

The three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device will be available in a choice of three colors, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals