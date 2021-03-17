Honor V40 Lite launching next week

Honor has revealed that they will be launching a new smartphone next week, the Honor V40 Lite, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 23rd of March.

The new Honor V40 Lite is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor as yet we do not have any details on how much RAM and storage the device will feature.

It will also come with a 90HZ display, no details on the size of the display as yet or the resolution, what we do know is that it it will feature a 3800 mAh battery and will come with 64W fast charging.

Those are the only details we have on the new V40 Lite smartphone so far, we will have full information on the handsets when it launches next week.

Source GSM Arena

