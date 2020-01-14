Honor 9X smartphone launches in India

The Honor 9X smartphone has launched in Indian, the handset will be available from Flipkart from the 19th of January 2020.

The device comes with a 6.59 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it feature a Kirin 710 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. There are also a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel pop up camera for video chat and Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

The handset will retail for INR 13,999 for the 4GB of RAM model and for INR 16,999 for the 6GB of RAM model when it goes on sale later this month.

Source GSM Arena

