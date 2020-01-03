Honor 9X launching in India soon

The Honor 9X launched last year and the handset is available in a number of countries, it will soon be launching in India.

The handset will be sold through Flipkart in India and the device is expected to have similar specifications on the current handset.

The Honor 9X comes with a 6.59 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 810 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a 16 megapixel pop up camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on exactly when it will launch in India.

Source GSM Arena

