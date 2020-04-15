Geeky Gadgets

Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones get official

The new Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones are now official, the two handsets have similar specifications.

First up is the Honor 30 which comes with a 6.53 inch OLED display that has a FHD+ resolution, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner under the display.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 985 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, the device has a 4000 mAh battery and Android 10.

The Honor 30 comes with a range of high end cameras, this includes a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there are three cameras, a 40 megapixel main camera and two 8 megapixel camera.

Next up is the Honor 30 Pro, this handset is equipped with a 6.57 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

This device is powered by a Kirin 990 5G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 40W fast charging, there are a range of high end cameras. These include a dual camera setup on the front with a 32 megapixel and an 8 megapixel camera.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 40 megapixel camera, a 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera.

Pricing for the Honor 30 will start at CNY 2,999 which is about $425 and the 30 Pro will start at CNY 3,999 which is about $565.

Source GSM Arena

