Honor 200 & 200 Pro Smartphones Launched

The HONOR 200 Pro is poised to transform the world of smartphone portrait photography, offering users an unprecedented level of control and quality. Through a groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned Parisian portrait photography house, Studio Harcourt, HONOR has seamlessly integrated their expertise in light and shadow manipulation with innovative AI capabilities. This fusion of artistry and technology empowers users to capture studio-quality portraits effortlessly, elevating their photography to new heights.

The Power of Studio Harcourt’s Expertise

At the heart of the HONOR 200 Pro’s revolutionary portrait photography capabilities lies the partnership with Studio Harcourt. With a rich history spanning over 80 years, Studio Harcourt has earned a reputation for creating iconic portraits that masterfully balance light and shadow. By working closely with Harcourt’s expert photographers, HONOR has developed the HONOR AI Portrait Engine, a powerful tool that ensures every shot is a masterpiece. This intelligent engine analyzes the scene, automatically adjusting settings to achieve the perfect balance of light and shadow, resulting in portraits that exude depth, emotion, and sophistication.

Advanced Camera Hardware for Unparalleled Results

The HONOR 200 Pro boasts an impressive array of camera hardware, designed to deliver exceptional performance in various shooting scenarios. The device features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera equipped with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor, which excels in capturing intricate details even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro includes a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera with a customized Sony sensor, enabling users to capture distant subjects with remarkable clarity and precision.

The Triple 50MP Portrait Camera setup, combined with the upgraded HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, ensures well-balanced portraits by intelligently managing exposure in bright areas while preserving crucial details in darker regions. This advanced algorithm allows users to capture stunning portraits with a wide dynamic range, showcasing both the subject and the surrounding environment in perfect harmony.

Immersive Display and Powerful Performance

Beyond its exceptional camera capabilities, the HONOR 200 Pro offers a range of features that enhance the overall user experience. The device boasts a stunning 1.5K Quad-curved Floating Display with a peak HDR brightness of 4000 nits, providing an immersive and visually captivating viewing experience. The display also incorporates 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, ensuring a comfortable and flicker-free visual experience, even during extended use.

Under the hood, the HONOR 200 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering smooth and responsive performance across all applications. With 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage, users have ample space to store their high-quality portraits and multimedia content. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0, HONOR’s intuitive and feature-rich operating system, which offers a range of AI-powered smart functionalities to streamline and enhance the user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 200 Pro is available in three elegant color options: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black. With a price tag of £699.99 RRP, the device offers exceptional value for its advanced features and capabilities. Customers in the UK can purchase the HONOR 200 Pro starting today on HONOR.com/uk, with pre-orders through major retailers beginning on June 21st and general sales commencing on June 26th. As a special promotion, customers who purchase the HONOR 200 Pro will receive a complimentary Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8, worth £279.99 RRP, while stocks last.

For those seeking a more affordable option, the HONOR 200, priced at £499.99 RRP, is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black. Customers who purchase the HONOR 200 will receive a free JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, worth £199.99 RRP, across all available sales channels, while stocks last.

In conclusion, the HONOR 200 Pro represents a significant leap forward in smartphone portrait photography, combining the artistic expertise of Studio Harcourt with HONOR’s innovative technology. With its advanced camera capabilities, immersive display, and powerful performance, the HONOR 200 Pro empowers users to capture studio-quality portraits effortlessly, making it an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Source Honor



