Abode Indoor and outdoor home security camera

Abode is showcasing its new home security camera at CES 2020 this month with plans to make it available during Q1 2020 at a price of $199. To accompany the indoor outdoor camera users will also require a Abode security plan which are available for free up to a cost of $200 per year with different features available at the respective price points.

Equipped with computer vision the Abode Outdoor/Indoor Camera can be used as either a stand-alone device boring conjunction with other Abode home security offerings. “Extremely versatile and powerful, you can put this camera outside, inside, or on your doorbell mount. This device can integrate seamlessly with your existing abode system or act as a standalone product without a Gateway.”

Features of the home security camera include facial recognition, two-way voice communication, infrared night vision, 1080 HD video, motion sensing technology and a wide angle lens.

– We have designed our smart camera to be usable anywhere you could possibly want video coverage.

– Use it as a doorbell camera with included doorbell mount

– Mount it on an outside wall to keep eyes on every inch of your home

– Use it inside either mounted or on a shelf for HD video with facial recognition inside your home

With facial recognition technology, your camera will learn who people are by their facial features. It will alert you when someone you know (or don’t) is spotted.

– Add profiles to your camera so it begins to recognise certain people and alerts you when they arrive

– The more your camera sees someone, the better it will become at recognising them

– Stop trouble at the door with two-way voice communication after you’re alerted that someone unknown has been seen

Source: Abode

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals