Home Before Dark trailer teases new Apple TV+ series

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming mystery drama TV series Home Before Dark, which will be premiering on the Apple TV platform early next month on April 3rd, 2020. “A young girl from the big city uncovers clues to an unsolved cold case while visiting her father’s small lakeside town”.

Home Before Dark has been created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik and is based on the life of young journalist Hilde Lysiak and stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Louis Herthum, Michael Weston, Kiefer O’Reilly, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Adrian Hough, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, and Deric McCabe.

“Home Before Dark is set to follow “a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.”

Source : Apple

