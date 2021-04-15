Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard film trailer

A new trailer has been released this week by Lionsgate Movies for the upcoming Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, with Richard E. Grant. The comedy action film has been directed by Patrick Hughes and follows on from the previous film released back in 2017, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

“Four years after the events of the original film, currently retired bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they embark on a new adventure to save Sonia, Darius’s wife, from new threats.”

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard film will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from June 16, 2021

Source : YouTube

