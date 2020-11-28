HexaSphericon rolls like a ball without being a sphere

AltDynamic has returned this week to Kickstarter for 1/10 time to launch its new and unique HexaSphericon desk top toy. Even with its unique shape the HexaSphericon rolls smoothly like a ball, but with a twist. Each completed HexaSphericon is assembled from 24 components. Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $128 or £97. If the HexaSphericon Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the HexaSphericon project review the promotional video below.

“The HexaSphericon belongs to an obscure family of shapes known as PolySphericons, which were inadvertently created just half a century ago. The HexaSphericon possesses some extraordinarily unique and fascinating mathematical properties, which allow it to roll around like a sphere (hence the name “sphere” -icon), but in its own unique meandering way. “

“Our goal with this campaign is to create the highest quality, machined metal HexaSphericons ever constructed by using modern machining and fabrication techniques. Additionally, our design has a built in rotation mechanism so you can experience the different variations and symmetric properties of the HexaSphericon.”

The word “Sphericon” is credited to its discoverer, UK craftsman Colin Roberts, who in the late 1960s created the first Sphericon while trying to make a Möbius Strip. Israeli inventor, David Hirsch, independently created his own Sphericon in the late 1970’s. Roberts’ Sphericon was first introduced to the world by prominent science columnist and mathematician Ian Stewart in the October 1999 issue of Scientific American. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official HexaSphericon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

