If you are searching for a smart phone controlled home security system powered by artificial intelligence you may be interested in Hex Home, which has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back. Just two devices provide complete coverage for your whole home and installation is extremely easy compared to other more traditional home security systems currently on the market.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Hex campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Hex home security system project checkout the promotional video below.

“We are just as frustrated as you with the DIY security systems that don’t deliver on their promises. That’s why we created Hex – to give you peace of mind without the hassle of false alarms and annoying installation processes. Using our patented technology, we’ll have your home and family protected in no time. “

“Hex is powered by ambient sensing and AI technology to provide greater accuracy and coverage than traditional security systems. Our built-in sensitivity levels filter out pets, your robot vacuum, or even minor motion like a fan blowing a curtain — so you don’t receive false alarms. Hex Home’s 24/7 professional monitoring is powered by Noonlight, who’s caring and certified dispatchers are on standby, 24/7, ready to route vital information to 911 call takers and first responders, so you won’t have to.”

“Hex and Noonlight have partnered to bring customers a home security system that combines the traditional reliability and peace of mind of professional monitoring with the modern flexibility and affordability of a DIY system. In addition to 24/7 professional home monitoring, up to 4 people in your family can receive on-the-go protection, via a Noonlight powered safety button in the Hex app.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the home security system, jump over to the official Hex crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

