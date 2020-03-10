Hermitage is Apple’s latest shot on iPhone video

Apple has released latest shot on iPhone video, it is called Hermitage and is was shot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the Hermitage museum in St Petersburg, Russia.

The first video below is a trailer for the actual shot on iPhone video which is a lot longer at 5hrs and 19 minutes, this is the second video below.

The video was shot on one continuous battery charge of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can find out more details about it over at Apple’s YouTube channel at the link below.

Source Apple / YouTube

