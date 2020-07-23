Herman Miller and Logitech create new Embody Gaming Chair $1,495

Iconic furniture design company Herman Miller has partnered with Logitech to create a new range of gaming furniture, with a new Embody Gaming Chair available from today priced at $1,495 throughout the United States. Unfortunately the chair hasn’t quite arrived in other markets worldwide but will cost £1,195.00 in the United Kingdom when it does.



“It’s finally time. Play advanced in the new Herman Miller X @Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair. We studied the way gamers sit and applied new science-backed ergonomics to one of our most-researched chairs (more than 30 physicians and PhDs weighed in on the original design). Experience better health, and a better game.”

“Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today,” said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. “This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we’re proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best.”

“The first gaming chair from Herman Miller and Logitech G addresses all of those needs and more. The Embody Gaming Chair allows gamers’ bodies to be properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. A number of enhancements were made to get there, including cooling foam with copper-infused particles that support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat buildup caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time, and pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourages movement. These features are crucial to maintaining healthy circulation and focus.”

Source : Herman Miller

