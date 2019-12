The new Porsche Macan GTS was made official yesterday and now Porsche have released a new promo video for their latest SUV.

The Macan GTS comes with a 2.9 litre V6 engine and it has 374 horsepower (380 PS), it comes with a top speed of 162 miles per hour.



The new Macan has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.7 seconds and prices for this new SUV start at £58,816 in the UK.

Source Porsche / YouTube

